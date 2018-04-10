Banky W, Adesua announce new music video

Related News

Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua, have released their highly anticipated music video, “Whatchu Doing Tonight”.

The track is a remix of the original song off Banky W’s 2017 debut album “Songs About You”.

Banky W dropped hints of the release on Thursday on Instagram.

“Bae and I made another video!!! Coming soon…. Y’all ready? #whatchudoingtonight remix toh quality. Hope y’all enjoy it,” he said.

The Timothy King produced single was written and directed by Banky W and shot on locations in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Whatchu Doing Tonight” features cameo appearances from Enyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisen, Jemima Osunde, Alternate Sound Band and DNMT.

Banky W premiered the video on his official YouTube channel.

“Fans of the “Made for U” video, will be excited about this…Banky W is back with a brilliant clip for the remix of “Whatchu Doing Tonight”… this time, re-introducing Susu. Be sure to watch this one all the way until the very end, so you don’t miss anything. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.” He said.