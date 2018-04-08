Nigerian teen Ruti Olajugbagbe wins Voice UK

Related News

A Nigerian, Ruti Olajugbagbe, has won the 2018 edition of The Voice UK.

The 18-year-old was crowned winner on Saturday night beating runner-up Donel Mangena.

While Ruti was the second favourite to win The Voice 2018, she fought off stiff competition from the other finalists to win the final.

She emerged champion after three incredible performances, with her final song, Dreams by The Cranberries, to be released as her debut single.

Earlier in the show, she was joined by coach Tom Jones to sing Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World. This was followed by her version of Daniel Bedingfield’s If You’re Not The One.

She won the £100,000 prize, as well as a deal with Republic Records.

Her first single became available as soon as the Voice final finished on Saturday night.

Ruti is a student and part-time carer for a family friend.

A student of Youth Creation Performing Arts School in Stanford-le-Hope, Ruti lives with her mum, dad and little brother, Femi.