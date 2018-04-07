Drake releases highly anticipated single

Related News

Drake, has kept to his promise and released his highly anticipated single, “Nice for What”.

He also announced during his visit to Toronto, where he told a crowd at Majid Jordan’s set, that he was in town to put finishing touches to his soon to be released album.

To serve as a teaser to the highly anticipated album, the award-winning rapper has decided to share the new single, accompanied by befitting visuals.

The video as expected, has cameo appearances from some of the finest diva’s in the game like Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Jourdan Dunn, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez , Letitia Wright, and a host of others.

The track was produced by highly talented record producer, Murda Beatz and samples Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill classic record “Ex-Factor.”

This new potential chart-topper adds to Drake’s inventory of hits.

“Nice For What” is a follow up to his record-breaker “God’s Plan” which clinched a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks with over 330 million views currently, on YouTube.