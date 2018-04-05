Banky W, Adesua set to release new music video

Related News

Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, will soon release a new song and video together titled “Whatchu Doing Tonight”.

The track is a remix of the original song which is off Banky’s debut album.

The album is titled ‘Songs About You’ and was released in 2017.

Banky W dropped the hint on Instagram on Thursday.

This is not the first time the couple will feature in a music video together.

Adesua played Banky’s love interest in the music video for his ‘Made For You’ in track in 2016.

They also performed on stage together at the ‘Warri Again’ concert, which held in Warri, Delta State, in 2017.