Etcetera returns with ‘No virgin in America’

After a two-year hiatus from the music scene, controversial Nigerian musician, Pascal Ejikeme, popularly known as Etcetera, is back with a new single titled, No Virgin in America.

In the single, which was recorded in the United States, Etcetera backs his voice with multilayered harmonies of piano, guitar and occasional string.

The artiste said the song is a satire that touches on the hypocrisy of the American system.

“A country which boasts of a beautiful statue of liberty has deprived a section of its citizenry the liberty to vote. Living in the United States for just over two years has opened my eyes to some of the injustice that is ongoing in the US,” he said.

The alternative music act that became popular for his criticism of fellow entertainers and the Nigerian government, is currently recording in the United States.

The singer carved a niche for himself with popular songs like ‘This is not a Song’, ‘Michelle’, ‘Biafra’ and ‘Ring the alarm’.

The soft-rock artiste has also won the HipHop World Music Awards for artiste of the year.