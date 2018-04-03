‘Fire go burn all your enemies,’ Majek Fashek tells Dino Melaye

Related News

Legendary Reggae musician, Majek Fashek, has pledged his unwavering support for the embattled Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye.

Majek reassured the lawmaker of his prayers in the midst of his numerous challenges in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The musician, who is a beneficiary of Melaye’s largesse, cast aspersions on the lawmaker’s enemies and assured him of his support.

He wrote, “Message from legendary prophet Majek Fashek to distinguish (sic) senator Dino Melaye, man of the people, we are praying for you, we stand with you and by you, no one can touch the anointed of God.

“No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper, fire go burn all your enemies Down in Jesus Name Amen.@dinomelaye”

The senator was recently declared wanted by the Nigerian Police after some thugs alleged that he supplied them firearms.

The allegation came on the heels of attempts by Mr Melaye’s constituency to recall him, among other issues. He is also having a running political battle with his state governor, Yahaya Bello.

The police announced on Tuesday that it would arraign the controversial senator in May, alongside other suspects.