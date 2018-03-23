Nigerian rapper dies after releasing new song, ‘If I Die Young’

Related News

A Nigerian rapper, Eche Victor, popularly known has Rappon D’Victor, has died after battling an undisclosed illness.

He died a few months after he released a music track titled, ‘If I die young’. This led his fans to compare him to the late rapper, Da Grin, who died shortly after he released a track titled ‘If I die’.

The artiste’s song was a cover of a song by an American country music group, “The Band Perry”.

According to reports gathered, the Enugu based rapper, who had been in and out of the hospital has since been buried in his hometown.

His last Facebook post, dated March 10, 2018 read, “It has being a challenging year for me, from one illness to another but I know God got me. I am getting back on my feet and the hustle continues.”

His friends have also taken to Facebook to pay tribute. Some of them pleaded with rappers to stop proclaiming death upon themselves by ”paying attention to the lyrics of their songs”.