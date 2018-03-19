My parents found out about my third child on social media – Wizkid

Related News

﻿Star Boy, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, has said that his parents discovered that he was expecting a third child from a third baby mama on social media.

The singer made the disclosure during an interview on Beat FM in Lagos.

When asked how he breaks the news of welcoming a child out of wedlock to his parents, he said, “The crazy thing is this last one. My parents just kinda found out online. My Mom just wants me to get married, stay with one woman and have babies but I’m 27 years old.

Already a father to three sons, Wizkid is not stopping soon as he revealed on a radio show.

After three boys, the singer said he wants to father another child, but this time, a girl.

“I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.

The singer expressed frustration at his inability to keep his private life away from the prying eyes of his fans and media coverage.

“I’m a private person. I like to keep my personal life out of the media as much as I can,” he said.

“There are superstars that [have] normal lives. You can control everything if you want to.”

According to the Ojuelegba crooner, Monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart. He went ahead to admit that he has several girlfriends and they (girls) all know about it.

Asked if a time will come when he will streamline the women and pick one, he replied, “that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart”.

Wizkid’s three sons were delivered by three different women namely Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo and Jada Pollock.

Wizkid, whose new single ‘Soco’ is doing well on the radio and on the charts, also revealed that he has a upcoming collaboration with an American hip hop star, Nicki Minaj.

He said, “I’ve got a couple of big ones [collaboration] coming up. I’ve got something with Nicki. To be honest, I’m just working on Wizkid and Starboy music: Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli.”

The Singer said the video for ‘Soco’ would be released on Monday.