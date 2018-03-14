Meet Nigerian dance group that caught Rihanna, P. Diddy’s attention

Related News

Dream Catchers, a dance group comprising underprivileged children out of Ikorodu, has captured the attention of international super stars like Rihanna, P. Daddy and Naomi Campbell.

MOOD ALL WEEKEND @dreamcatchersda A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Mar 10, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

So, what is it really about this group that has got Instagram and Twitter talking?

It all began on Monday when Rihanna celebrated being the first female artist to reach 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music by posting a video of Dream Catcher dancing to a song, “Nowo” by DJ Spinall and Wizkid.

Ironically, Wizkid or DJ Spinall is yet to recognise the young dancers or repost their dance videos on their respective Instagram pages.

A fellow artiste, Tunde Ednut, has thrown jabs at Wizkid and other Nigerian artists who purportedly do not appreciate like pictures/videos when people tag them on social media.

The post, which RiRi said represented her mood, has generated 2.6 million likes as at press time as well as an interest in the kids dancing sensation.

The particular clip, which eventually caught Rihanna’s attention, went viral over the weekend. The pop star posted their dance video on her Instagram page for the first time on Monday.

Although relatively unknown at the time, the girls were later discovered to be YouTube sensations that are members of an Ikorodu, Lagos-based group known as Dream Catchers.

In a follow-up post uploaded on Tuesday, Rihanna said the girls’ performance “brought pure joy” to the hearts of many.

To show their appreciation, the group specially thanked Rihanna for putting up their video. In reaction, Rihanna said they “personally made her day”.

Seyi Oluyole, a dancer, and screenwriter, who helped them develop their talent, took the members of the group from the street.

Seyi uses dance to encourage them to stay in school.

“The children are from bad homes, united and finding hope in dance and drama. These children are the future and more is to come from them,” reads the information on their YouTube page.

The Dream Catchers have 8,284 subscribers on their page. Their most-viewed video is choreography of Olamide’s ‘Wo’, which has been watched 728,000 times.

The kids and their 26-year-old instructor, Seyi Oluyole, were recently nominated for the Best Creative Social Enterprise Award via African

Creative Exhibition and Awards.