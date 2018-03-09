Tiwa Savage features American singer, Omarion, in ‘Get it Now’

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian pop singer Tiwa Savage, has featured American artiste, Omarion in remix of her song “Get it Now”, taken off her recent “Sugar Cane” Extended Play (EP).

Omarion is a Grammy Award nominee and BET award recipient best known as lead singer of the American RnB boy band “B2K”.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and dancer’s 2015 hit song “Post To Be” was certified three times platinum and reached number 13 on the Hot 100 chart.

The Mavin Records first lady announced the release of the song on Friday through her Instagram handle @tiwasavage.

Sharing the art cover of the song and eulogising Omarion, Savage wrote: “Distance is
constant on my playlist. Now, I got my own joint with the INCREDIBLE @1omarion.

“If you like ‘Get It Now’, you will love the remix featuring Omarion. It is out now, link in my bio. Let’s get the world ‘savage soldiers.”

The ‘Eminado’ crooner who recently released the video of the original ‘Get it Now’ song had dropped hints about the collaboration in January.

She took to her Instagram page to write: “Hmm, should I let them know the next and final video from the Sugarcane EP?.

“@1omarion, what do you think? Tiwa Savage x Omarion???”.

The mother of one was featured by International Fashion Magazine ‘Vogue’ in February as one of the 10 Instagram accounts that fed fashion creativity in recognition of her fashion sense.

She signed a major management and distribution deal with Jay Z’s label — Roc Nation — in the United States.

Savage recently won “Best Female Artist” in West Africa for her hit song “All Over” at the 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

(NAN)

