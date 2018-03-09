Rapper, Olamide and long-time partner are engaged

Olamide and Bunkumi

Rapper, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide, is officially taken.

The rapper popped the question to his long-time partner, Adebukunmi Suleiman, on her birthday, Thursday night.

The couple who have been together for years now, welcomed a son, Milano, in 2016.

Olamide shared the news on his Snapchat account. She is also the only woman who has a child for the popular singer.

Bunkumi and Olamide allegedly began dating from the beginning of his music career way back in 2014. Quite private, very little is known about the bride-to-be.

Olamide and Bunkumi
Olamide and Bunkumi

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.