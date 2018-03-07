Sade Adu drops first song in eight years

Related News

Nigerian–British soul singer, Folasade Adu, popularly known Sade Adu, has finally put out her highly anticipated first song in eight years.

The song, which is titled ‘Flower of the universe’, is the soundtrack of an upcoming Disney movie, ‘A Wrinkle in Time’.

The song is Sade’s first new music since her eponymous band released its sixth album ‘Soldier of Love’ in 2010.

A Wrinkle in Time is a American science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, and based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle.

The film, set for release on Friday, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid and others.

The soundtrack to ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ will also feature music from DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Sia, Kehlani and Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle. Iranian-German composer, Ramin Djawadi – best known for writing the score to ‘Game of Thrones’– will provide the original composition.

Sade, 59, has spent the last 20 years raising her family, including