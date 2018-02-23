Jim Iyke, Rude Boy ‘fight’ over lover in new video

Related News

Everyone is talking about ‘Somebody’s Baby’, a new video by Rude Boy, one half of the disbanded singing duo, Psquare .

The video, which was shot by award-winning director, Clarence Peter, sees Rude Boy try his best to win a girlfriend of another man played by Jim Iyke.

While Jim plays a controlling, rich and understandably jealous man, Rude Boy portrays a confident, inappropriately determined man who goes all out to woo another man’s lover.

The song and accompanying video is reminiscent of Psquare’s style of music.

Watch the video, which was released on Friday below.