Davido announces his songs go diamond, platinum in sales

Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has announced that his hit songs “If” and “Fall” have gone diamond and platinum in sales respectively.

An album or track goes platinum once it has hit a certain number of sales.

The exact number of album sales required to go platinum varies from country to country, depending on population.

In the United States, platinum certification means that an album has sold 1 million copies or that a single has sold 2 million copies.

Diamond means a U.S. sale of more than 10 million units for a single title.

Davido shared the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday and also announced that his awards and plaques have arrived.

The singer also shared a photo of himself at the Columbia Records office with his awards and plaques.

If, which is undoubtedly one of Davido’s biggest hits, was produced by Tekno and released in February 2017. The Afro pop superstar dropped four chart topping singles namely “If”, “Fall”, “Fia” and “Like Dat” in 2017. The songs have remained fan favourites ever since.