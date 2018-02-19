David Alaba’s sister, Rose May, eyes Nigerian music industry

Related News

Many Nigerians are looking forward to the day Bayern Munich forward, David Alaba, will play for the Super Eagles.

However, if that doesn’t happen, there is at least, a consolation from the family member of the football star. This is because his sister, Rose May Alaba, has her eyes on the Nigerian and global entertainment scene.

The 23-year-old lady who is already a pop star in Austria, where she is based is, is currently in Nigeria to familiarise with the media and stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Besides showcasing her talent at the 2015 Austria Music Awards, she wrote and performed the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games in the Central European country.

Speaking on her musical expedition in Nigeria, she said, “I am in Nigeria to experience the musical environment and strengthen my art with African sounds. I was born and raised in Austria, but I am proud to be home and back to my roots. I want to work with the producers and songwriters I have been listening to.”

“I am home because I want my music to have African influence. I try to find and nurture my own sound. I am not where I want to be yet; so, I am determined to work harder. I really love African music. My fans in Austria listen to African music, as it is a big thing,” she said

One of her songs, titled Can You Feel it, topped the Austrian music charts for many weeks.

While she released her first two singles, All of This is You and Love me Right in 2016, Take Your Time is her latest song; released after Can You Feel it in 2017.

The singer who says she is proud of her achievements so far, especially her singles and major performances, says she is not resting on her oars just yet.

Interestingly, her Ogere Remo, Ogun State-born father, George Alaba, who accompanied her on this trip, has been a DJ and a recording artiste, too.

Mr. Alaba used to work at Lagos-based Tabansi Records.

He is a contemporary of the likes of Chris Okotie, Felix Liberty and Majek Fashek.

He told PREMIUM TIMES, “I moved to Austria in 1984, where I met my Filipino wife, Gina, mother of David and Rose May.

Although I went as far as recording some albums and made good impact in Austria, I am now retired. So, all I do now is support and manage my two children’s career especially now that they have become household names.”

Speaking on her musical inspiration, the 23-year-old Rose May says although her mother may not have waxed any record, she is also a singer and a great source of motivation.

Recalling events from her childhood, she said, “I hear that as a child I loved to play football, and I found a trainer in my brother, David, who had, since childhood, shown great tendency for football. As time went on, however, it became clear

that my musical talent was more compelling. I have been doing music all my life. By age 13, I began to write my own songs. But it was three years ago that I started music professionally.”

Her father cuts in, adding that by ages six and seven, she sang often. “By eight, I had to enroll her in a piano school and this has helped her a lot. While Rose May has also taken advantage of YouTube to train herself on other areas of music, she also studied acting, although she has not done much acting beyond some musicals she participated in.”

When reminded that she already has the likes of Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade to contend with, she says, “I am my own competition. Music is beyond a hobby for me, its life. Moreover, I’m not just a pretty face, people will need to listen to my music so they can understand that I have a lot to offer.”

On the challenges she faces as a musician, she says sometimes, there is a lot of pressure on an artiste.

According to her, not everyone is ready to patiently and genuinely work with an artist towards success.

Her belief is that some just come around for the quick cash they think they can get. She adds, “The social media is also a factor here.

It wants to give you a picture of what should be. But you want to satisfy people without compromising who you want to be.”

Though reluctant to give names yet, Rose May says she already has a list of Nigerian music makers she wants to work with.