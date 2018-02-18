I foresee myself becoming Nigerian president — Fuji act Pasuma

Related News

Reknown Fuji musician,Wasiu Alabi Odetola, popularly known as Pasuma Wonder, says he might likely become Nigeria’s president.

Pasuma Wonder, who clocked 50 last year, said he sees himself becoming president of Nigeria to totally eradicate poverty among the masses.

The artiste made this known in a post on his Instagram page.

“I foresee myself becoming president of this great country so I will be able to erase poverty once and for all,” he wrote on his verified instagram page, @OfficialPasuma.

He did not give details about what he plans to do to realise that ambition.

Pasuma, better known for his Orobokibo brand of Fuji, has won several awards in the entertainment industry.

The artiste, who goes by the moniker “Sheu Fuji”, has been in the Fuji scene for about three decades.

With the revelation, Pasuma may be towing the line of another pop artiste, 9ice, who veered into politics briefly in his native Oyo State.

Aside 9ice, other entertainers who have dabbled into partisan politics include Desmond Elliot, Ini Edo, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Johnson, Funke Adesiyan, RMD, among others.