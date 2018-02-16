Dbanj drops new video ‘Shoulda’

Related News

With his first single of 2018, Issa Banger, still enjoying generous airplay on radio and television, the Kokomaster, Dbanj, has dropped the video to his single, Shoulda.

The song is off the album, King Don Come.

Directed by Unlimited LA, the song/video is reminiscent of Dbanj’s hit songs, like Scapegoat, what with its cheeky lyrics and a catchy chorus. In the song, Dbanj sings about being in love, and how he will carry his girl on his shoulder.

D’banj also does a solo performance with his harmonica, which brings back a lot of nostalgic feelings.

Check out the video below.