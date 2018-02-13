Valentine: Pasuma to thrill fans at Badagry Beach

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, would on Friday perform for fans at Badagry Beach, Lagos State in celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Solomon Zosu, spokesman, Badagry West Local Council Development Area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Tuesday the council was partnering with Ray Power FM in packaging the event.

“It is the season of giving and sharing so the council decided to bring the Fuji legend to perform for the people of Badagry.

“We know that some people might not receive any gifts during the Valentine’s Day, so we want to use the event to celebrate everyone so that they can feel loved.

“The event is absolutely free so we implore everyone to celebrate as this would also be an avenue for business owners to showcase their products and services,” he said.

He advised people to also help the needy during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

“The day should be used to impact the lives of the needy in the society,” he said.

