Ghanaian music star, Ebony Reigns, dies in car crash

A popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, has been reported dead.

She died in a road accident that occurred Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road in Ghana.

According to Ghanajoynews, the 20-year-old singer and two military officers were in an SUV from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi when their vehicle had a head-on collision with a VIP bus headed in the same direction.

Mankraso District Commander, John Adusei, confirmed that the singer and two military occupants died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after being rushed for treatment.

However, the driver of the VIP bus survived the accident but is currently unconscious.

Mr. Adusei said the bodies have been deposited at Mankraso Hospital Morgue in the Ashanti Region.

The singer was widely known for her hit songs Poison and Kupe.

