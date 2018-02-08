M.I announces release date for 4th studio album ‘Yung Denzel’

Related News

Rapper M.I through his social media platforms on Thursday confirmed a release date for his fourth-studio album titled, Yung Denzel.

The album is due to be released in May.

The album announcement came with a short clip that features Tay Iwar’s unmistakable voice and shots of M.I in full-on reflective mode.

As the clip states, this will be M.I’s eighth project — following three studio albums, three mixtapes and one compilation album.

Speaking about the delay on his Instagram, M.I said:

“People ask me to rush and just put out music. I have tried and failed horribly because music is too important to me. This project has taken so long, but I promise it is worth it.”

It has been a little over four years since the release of The Chairman album in 2014 and two years since Illegal Music 3 Mixtape dropped.

MI, real name Jude Abaga, has won several local and international awards. He rose to prominence in 2006, when his song “Crowd Mentality” became popular in his hometown, Jos.