Singer Iyanya confirms exit from Mavin Records

Singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has confirmed his exit from the Don Jazzy-led Mavin Records. TheKukere crooner disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with Beat FM in Lagos.

Confirming his long-speculated exit from Mavin Records, he said, “I’m now signed to Temple Music but I’m a Mavin for life. It was not a beef. I was there and it was time to move on.”

Temple Music was launched in August 2017, with 9ice, Bisola Aiyeola, DJ Jimmy Jatt, named among the pioneer artistes.

Rumours were rife that the singer had moved on in November 2017. It was further fuelled after the label known for always tweeting and celebrating their artistes failed to wish the singer a happy birthday when he clocked 31. But, Don Jazzy wished him a happy birthday on his personal handle.

Speaking further during the radio interview, Iyanya explained why there’s been a “dramatic change” in his sound.

“I like to try new sounds,” he said, and attributed the change to “working with different producers, writers.”

“The fan base has grown; I have fans here and abroad. Some people like the new sound but some people are stuck in the old sound. Shout out to Don Jazzy. He influenced my new sound,” he said.

In August 2016, news broke that Iyanya had finally severed ties with his former friend and partner, Ubi Franklin, and was pitching his tent with the Mavin.

Up until his exit from Made Men Music, he was the biggest artiste on the platform. Franklin has since found a replacement in Teckno who is responsible for the hit, Pana.

At the time, Don Jazzy was quoted as saying that Iyanya had “recorded over 50 songs in less than three months”.

In 2017, Iyanya released ‘Signature’, an eight-track EP that included songs like ‘Up 2 Something’ and ‘Hold On’.

Don Jazzy and Mavin’s in-house producers, Altims and Baby Fresh, produced ‘Signature’.