Olamide loses mum on son’s birthday

Olamide and his late mum

Popular rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddosneh, lost his mother on Tuesday, which coincidentally is his son’s birthday.

The rapper announced the sad event on his Instagram page on Tuesday with a post which read, “Orisa bi Iya o si” with broken heart emojis.

“There’s no idol like a mother,” Olamide wrote in Yoruba language.

Olamide’s mother is survived by three children: the rapper, an elder sister, and DJ Enimoney.

Both Olamide and DJ Enimoney have shared pitch black images on their respective Instagram pages.

The 28-year-old rapper has received many condolences from colleagues, friends and followers since he broke the news.

A father-of-two, he lost his father in the last quarter of 2015.

His mum was the second wife of his late father.

