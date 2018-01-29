Grammy2018: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win big (See Full List)

Related News

Heavyweight American superstars, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar, dominated the 2018 Grammy Awards held on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The biggest winner of the night, Bruno Mars, edged out all his contemporaries as he won in all six of the categories he was nominated for, including “Album of the Year” and “Record of the Year”.

The hip-hop category was championed by prolific rapper, Kendrick Lamar, who won in five categories including, “Best Rap Song”.

Leading this year’s award with eight nods, veteran American hip-hop act, Jay Z, did not win in any of the categories.

Also, SZA, who became the most nominated female this year in five different categories, went home emptyhanded.

This year’s award, regarded as the most diverse Grammy in its 60-year history, had as its highlight a politically charged campaign spearheaded by Kesha with Hilary Clinton making a surprise cameo appearance.

The emotional performance which had many in tears saw an all-white performance joined by Bebe Rexha Cyndi Lauper, and others singing the song “Praying”.

Other highlights of the night included star-studded performances by some heavyweights in the international scene including – Lady Gaga, Logic, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith among others.

Full list of winners

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran – Divide

Best traditional blues album: The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

Best spoken world album: Carrie Fisher – The Princess Diarist

Best video: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE

Best rap/sung performance: Kendrick LAMAR – LOYALTY

Best new artist: Alessia Cara

Best pop solo performance: Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best country album: Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume One

Song of the year: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin

Record of the year: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Album Of The Year: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: The Man – Feel It Still – Portugal.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Produce – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters – Run

Best Rock Album: The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album: The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino – Redbone

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars and co-songwriters – That’s What I Like

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar and co-songwriters – HUMBLE.

Best Music Video: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.