How songs connect me with 13 presidents – Davido

Music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed how big he has become since releasing his first song years ago.

In chat with MTV Base on Saturday, the singer said, “When I released my first song back then, I did not know that it was going to be that big. Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming, let alone the way girls began to treat me.

“That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘Dami Duro’. The song became so big and I remember that the President Goodluck Jonathan at the time called my father to talk about me and the song.

“Even during my father’s business meetings with his friends, they would mention my name and the song. Before long, I started travelling and doing shows around the world.”

Davido said he now has the numbers of about 13 presidents on his phone.

“If I call them, they would answer the call. Then the award came and it set me on another level,” he said.