Seun Kuti tackles Obasanjo over Buhari statement

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not qualified to speak for Nigerians.

The singer said this on Instagram and added that past military leaders like Mr. Obasanjo ought to be punished for their “atrocities” against Nigerians.

Seun’s statement comes against the backdrop of Mr. Obasanjo’s critical 13-page statement on Tuesday, in which he called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

Seun decried the level of corruption and injustice perpetrated by military leaders without prosecution.

He wrote on instagram, “When black people have no code how can we develop our culture? How many letters did u write to abacha? If there was justice in this land, na only civilians dey corrupt? When will there be justice against the military elites at the top of the gangster corruption machine called Nigeria. When will. Obasanjo. IBB. Buhari. Ty danjuma and the rest of them face justice for their atrocities? I mean people who should be inside the darkest part of jail are bold enough to speak for the people? A people they have robbed and maimed and killed for sixty years. #oneday!#oneday!”