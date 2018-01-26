My rift with Davido was bigger than fighting Abacha- Dele Momodu

Related News

Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu, has said that the two-year rift between himself and popular singer, Davido, was the biggest challenge of his life.

Mr. Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, disclosed this when he was a guest on an ongoing reality TV show ‘Celebrity Housemate’, in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Momodu told the contestants that Davido’s popularity made the rift “bigger than fighting Abacha”.

He said, “The Davido issue was my biggest battle ever. It was bigger than fighting Abacha because of the blistering popularity of David; he is an extremely popular guy and it was very unfortunate, because a baby was involved; very beautiful girl, Imade. When it happened, I tried to avoid a collision with the family because I am very close to the family especially because of Ademola who is now a senator.”

Both parties reconciled after two years of bickering over ‘Baby Mama drama at the 10th edition of the annual Ovation Red Carol in Lagos in December.

Speaking further, the ace publisher said Davido’s father, Tunji Adeleke, facilitated the “true reconciliation”.

He said, “We used to sleep in the same house when I was in exile in London. Whenever Ademola was around, he would call me and then pick me up to his house and I’ll sleep there and when I need to go back to my own house he would drop me.

“So when the baby issue came, I didn’t know about it, if Sophie (Davido’s first Babymama) didn’t tell me she was pregnant, I wouldn’t have known, she was able to hide it perfectly from everyone.”

Davido apologised to Mr. Momodu after performing on stage, which led to a hug by the media mogul and host of the event in December 2017.

See the clip from the interview below:

At the peak of their rift in December 2016, Mr. Momodu walked out of a concert where Davido performed after the latter called him his ‘boy’.

Performing on stage, Davido sang thus ‘Mr Dele na boy, Dele na my boy’…

Mr. Momodu who appeared insulted walked out of the venue to salvage the situation.