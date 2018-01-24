Female talking drummer, Ayanbinrin, drops new singles

Related News

A foremost Nigerian female talking drummer, Tosin Olakanye, a.k.a Ayanbinrin has dropped two new singles titled “Mama Afrika” and “The Sojourn”.

The tracks are being released under her independent record label, Mother Drum Entertainment.

Both tracks were recorded and produced by acclaimed sound engineer, Ekundayo Afolabi, of Colorful Productions in the United States of America.

The artist says, “MAMA AFRIKA” is a song that fuses the elements of Highlife and Afrobeat to create a modern sound that resonates pop and contemporary music.

”While depicting the pride of womanhood, the song also showcases my distinctive prowess as a talking drummer. THE SOJOURN” on the other hand is a reggae music that dwells on our experiences as we journey through life.”

On the inspiration behind both songs, she said, “It has always been my dream to use the arts to celebrate and promote the cultural heritage of the black and African people as well as to foster unity across the globe.”

Also called Ayanbinrin the “afinju onilu, af’aran s’osan”, the singer says she is set to take the talking drum to an unprecedented height in Africa and various countries all over the world.

This, she says, is the reason why she is currently in the studio recording more tracks for her follow-up album set to be released by the second quarter of 2018.

The forthcoming album is coming eight years after the long release of her debut album titled, “Unveil”.