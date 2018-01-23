Burna boy holds private listening party for new album

Related News

Rising from a recent robbery allegation, Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy thrilled a select group of media executives and celebrities to an exclusive taste of his forthcoming album titled “Outside”.

The event, which was held at WéRé House in Lekki, Lagos on Monday is a prelude to the album, which will be released on all digital music platforms on the January 26 under Atlantic Records.

Douglas Jekan of The Beat FM was charged with the host’s duties as he led a cheerful Burna Boy through a series of questions about the album.

The Oxford Brooke University communication and culture graduate said every song on the album was inspired by something in his life.

He listed ‘Where I’m from’ as his favourite track and his most personal song on the album.

He explained how a trip to Port Harcourt led to the track, ‘City Vibration’ and recounted how his experience with Drake led to ‘More Life’, the album’s opening track.

Shedding more light on other songs on the forthcoming album, he said, Grammy nominated British pop singer, Lilly Allen is featured in the fourth track titled, ‘Heaven’s Gate’.

He said, “Heaven’s Gate’s fast tempo is a departure from my usual mid-tempo style and has a dancehall vibe that permeates the instrumental. I render the song in patois while Lilly Allen’s interjects his peculiar singing style. it is a fine blend of cockney vibes and Indian rhythm that gives the song a more diverse appeal.

“The video was shot on location in London, United Kingdom and features scenes where a mother cooks and dances in the kitchen and others where a family unwinds in the living room. These relatable visuals make the video unique and interesting.”

In attendance was Burna Boy’s maternal grandfather, Benson Idonije, his mother and sister.

Burna Boy said his ever-changing but unique style of music is seen by many music buffs as having a significant semblance to that of music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who incidentally was as at a time managed by his granddad, Mr. Idonije.

Davido, Phyno, Skales, Idia Aisien, Nonso Bassey, Odunsi The Engine, Idyl, Leriq, DJ Lambo, Chopstix and DJ Spinall were some of the celebrities in attendance.

There were food and drinks even as Burna Boy’s favorite meal, Port Harcourt’s Boli and fish, was served from the trunk of a Peugeot 504 that was beautifully converted to a kitchen.

See photos from the event below: