South African Music Legend, Hugh Masekela, Dies at 78

Trumpeter, composer and singer, Hugh Masekela, affectionately known as the ‘father of South African jazz’, has died after a long battle with prostate cancer, the media reported on Tuesday. He was 78.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Mr. Masekela gained international recognition with his distinctive Afro-jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues, which served as one of the soundtracks to the anti-apartheid movement.

He opened the 2010 FIFA World Cup kick-off concert and performed at the event’s opening ceremony in Johannesburg’s Soccer City stadium.

The South African Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing:

“A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela.”

In a statement released by Mr. Masekela’s family, it was revealed that the jazz trumpeter passed after a battle with prostate cancer.

“After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family,” read the statement.

Mr. Masekela was prominent in the South African fight against apartheid, his 1987 hit “Bring Him Back Home” becoming the theme tune for Nelson Mandela’s world tour after his release from prison.

Details of his memorial and burial will be released to the public soon, the family said.