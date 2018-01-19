BBNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot musical video `Warri’

Related News

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Michel Ejeba, aka Efe, and top rapper, Olamide , have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, `Warri,’ which was dropped late last year.

The video, shot by Avalon Okpe, featured Olamide and Efe.

Efe who has never shied away from representing his area, `Warri,’ further reiterated this on the track.

The track was produced by Young Jonn.

Efe’s first official music video to his popular single, “Based on Logistics” was released in August 2017.

The track was produced by his friend and personal producer, Duktor Sett.

(NAN)