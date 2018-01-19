BBNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot musical video `Warri’

Efe and Olamide in a screenshot from the music video

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Michel Ejeba, aka Efe, and top rapper, Olamide , have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, `Warri,’ which was dropped late last year.

The video, shot by Avalon Okpe, featured Olamide and Efe.

Efe who has never shied away from representing his area, `Warri,’ further reiterated this on the track.

The track was produced by Young Jonn.

Efe’s first official music video to his popular single, “Based on Logistics” was released in August 2017.

The track was produced by his friend and personal producer, Duktor Sett.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.