Singer Samklef features Akon in new single “Skelebe”

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, has shot the official music video of his next single titled “Skelebe”.

Samkelf features the Konvict Music boss, Akon, on the new single.

The duo shot the video at locations in Lagos Island and Lekki over the weekend.

Samklef, who is signed on to Akon’s KonLive Distribution and KES Entertainment Record Label, a joint venture partnership with KonLive, En-Treeg and Simcol Entertainment, produced the new song.

The video was shot and directed by Starvibezfilmz.

See behind-the-scene photos from the video shoot below:

Photos courtesy Samklef