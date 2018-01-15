Singer Samklef features Akon in new single “Skelebe”

Nigerian musician and producer, Samklef and Konvict music boss, Akon.

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, has shot the official music video of his next single titled “Skelebe”.

Samkelf features the Konvict Music boss, Akon, on the new single.

The duo shot the video at locations in Lagos Island and Lekki over the weekend.

Samklef, who is signed on to Akon’s KonLive Distribution and KES Entertainment Record Label, a joint venture partnership with KonLive, En-Treeg and Simcol Entertainment, produced the new song.

The video was shot and directed by Starvibezfilmz.

See behind-the-scene photos from the video shoot below:

Photos courtesy Samklef

Nigerian musician and producer, Samklef and Konvict music boss, Akon.
Nigerian musician and producer, Samklef and Konvict music boss, Akon.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.