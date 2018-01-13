Omawumi weds heart-throb traditionally

Omawumi

Nigerian female musician, Omawumi, also known as Mama Africa finally wedded her heart-throb, Tosin Yusuf, in a traditional ceremony.

The event took place Saturday at her hometown in Warri, Delta state.

Her friend and fellow musician, Waje, took to her Instagram page to share photos and wrote, “It’s really an emotional day for me! My wonder geh! She’s ready… my dearest sister OMAWUMI MEGBELE becomes #OfficiallyMrsY #TOY18 is fully activated!!! #DestinationWARRI #WARRIwarrido.”

Omawumi had earlier on January 16, 2015 at an Ikoyi Registry, tied the nuptial knots with Yusuf. They have two kids.

