U.S gospel music star, VaShawn Mitchell, thrills Lagos fans at Praise Blast

VaShawn Mitchell peforming at the event

American Gospel sensation, VaShawn Mitchell, was the lead act at a music concert tagged Praise Blast.

The star-studded event held at the Hi-Impact Planet Nigeria, Lagos, on Saturday.

The Grammy award winner was also supported on stage by Nigerian gospel music stars like Bukola Bekes, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Bola Are, Chioma Jesus and Senwele Jesu.

Others include Baba Erujeje and Yetunde Are, daughter of popular gospel singer, Bola Are.

The wave-making RCCG Praise Team, Day Star Choir, TREM Evangel Voices and The Lagos City Chorale, also supported them.

Hosted by Wazobia FM’s on air personality, Yaw, the event was powered by Solution Media & Infotech.

The annual event also featured a special appearance by the former leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

Chioma Jesus
Yaw
Tope Alabi

