Singer Solidstar parts ways with record label

Nigerian music star, Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solidstar, has parted ways with his record label, Achievas Entertainment, after 10 years.

The father-of-one announced that the exit marks the beginning of another chapter of his life entirely.

He said on his Instagram page: “I Joshua Iniyezo aka Solidstar, wish to use this opportunity to thank my former label Achievas Ent for being there for me over 10 years. Words cannot express how grateful I am, Special S/O to @ossyachievas @colepeter my bosses and the entire team for having my back. You are still my family even as I begin another chapter career wise.”

The record label, while responding to the artiste’s disclosure via the same medium, confirmed that they parted ways amicably.

It wrote: “We wish to hereby inform the public that Achievas Entertainment has ended its contract agreement with musician, Solidstar.”

“The two parties reached a mutual decision to end the contract after working for over 10 years together. All previous recording audios, music videos, albums of the singer remain property of Achievas Entertainment. We wish him all the best as he starts a new life.”

Solidstar released two albums, ‘One In A Million’ (2010) and ‘W.E.E.D’ (2016) under the record label.