Airport robbery: Tiwa Savage reacts after FAAN denies theft allegations

Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, has blasted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria over its statement debunking allegations of theft she made as baseless and untrue.

On Tuesday, a private jet purportedly conveying two top Nigerian musical artists, Ayodeji Balogun aka “Wizkid” and Tiwa from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, was allegedly attacked and robbed while taxiing on Lagos airport’s runway.

The Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00 arrived Lagos from Uyo at about 8:33 p.m. and was slowly taxiing to the arrival hangar when the cargo compartment was allegedly burgled.

Reports said upon arrival at Quits Aviation Center, a private jet hangar, the pilot discovered that two bags belonging to Ms. Savage and Wizkid had allegedly been stolen.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, on Wednesday, debunked allegations of theft at the airport as baseless and impossible.

Reacting to FAAN’s claims, Tiwa took to her Snapchat account saying, “How dare FAAN try to claim that I would lie about my luggage being stolen.We have made several attempts to reach out and make official but I’ve just been told that someone would get back to us. I wasn’t going to continue with this as it’s just material things, which can be replaced, but FAAN saying my claim is baseless and untrue is disgusting. FAAN there is a serious security issue so don’t try and shut me up by making public feel I’m just making some kind of celebrity noise.”

While Wizkid has remained mute about the incident, Tiwa took to her various social media accounts to vent her frustration.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN spokesperson, in a statement Wednesday evening, said that in both instances of alleged theft, preliminary findings from investigations conducted by an inter-agency committee set up to probe the allegations could not substantiate the claims.