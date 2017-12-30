Mc Galaxy features Latino super star, Nacho, in new single

Nigerian Singer, Mc Galaxy, has featured Grammy-award winning Latino artiste, Nacho, in a new single titled Uh La La.

With the collaboration, MC Galaxy, whose real name is Innocent Udofot, has become the first Nigerian artiste to tap into the South American music industry.

The singer has also signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, a division of Universal Music Group, which is a record company specialised in producing and distributing Latin Music in Mexico, United States and Puerto Rico.

The track and video was released under Mc Galaxy’s record label, MCG Empire.

Mc Galaxy rose to fame after winning a dance competition organized by Davido in 2012.

Mc Galaxy shot into limelight in 2014 following the release of his first single, “Sekem”, under his label MCG Entertainment.

A music video for the song, directed by Patrick Ellis, was released on 23 June 2014. The video went on to achieve over 4 million views on YouTube and a remix was released two years later featuring American super star, Swizz Beatz.

