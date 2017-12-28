30 Billion Concert: Davido reunites, Dbanj’ Don jazzy, Mo’Hits on stage

Related News

It is no doubt a season of reconciliation in the Nigerian music industry as one of Nigeria’s favourite groups, Mo’Hits reunited at Davido’s ’30 Billion Concert’ on Wednesday night.

Davido had earlier announced that he would be offering a very ‘mad and loud’ surprise at his concert, which held at the Eko Convention center, Lagos, and he indeed kept to his words.

Davido, whose concert trended on Twitter, said it took him two whole months of effort to bring the moment into fruition.

The Mo’Hit stars sent the crowd into frenzy as they performed some of their hit songs. Dbanj also performed the band’s hit track, ‘Suddenly’ amongst many others.

Nigerians who attended the sold-out concert as well as the over 50,000 fans who kept a close tab on the concert via Snapchat, Instagram live and Twitter, could not contain their excitement.

The Mo’Hits crew which comprises of production mavin, Don Jazzy; The Entertainer, D’Banj; Vocal Powerhouse, Wande Coal as well as Dr. Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince, went on a painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.

Don jazzy also posted a video of himself alongside his ex-band members, D’banj , Dr. Sid, and Ikechukwu singing joyfully in an elevator.

It is the first time Don Jazzy and D’banj would upload a video of themselves together on Instagram since their messy split five years ago.

This the first time the Mo’Hits is reuniting since their split.

From Wizkid and Davido shocking fans with a surprise performance at Wizkid’s concert to Mo’Hits reunion at Davido’s concert, 2017 has become an important year in Nigerian music that will not be forgotten in a hurry.