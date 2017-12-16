How I survived one month in kidnappers’ den — Singer, Osayomore Joseph

Related News

Ace musician, Osayomore Joseph, who was kidnapped shortly after he performed at the one-year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, has narrated his ordeal in the kidnappers den for one month.

The singer was kidnapped on October 3 by unknown gunmen at his residence at Orovie village, Upper Ekenhuan road in Benin, Edo State.

Narrating his experience to the News Agency of Nigeria, the singer, who is famed for his Edo funk and highlife music, said he paid a huge ransom before he was released by his abductors after 30 days in captivity.

The singer also disclosed that his wife was shot by his abductors before they drove off with him into a forest, bordering a creek, after travelling on the high sea.

Osayomore said, “I was dragged through the forest close to Gelegele and taken in a boat to a creek.I have never stepped into a boat before. The speed boat on the high sea is enough to give me high blood pressure.

“The kidnappers called themselves forest soldiers. Those who came to kidnap me did not know me. It was when I got to the creek that some learned ones started singing my old songs. They did not know that I started fighting before they were born.”

The kidnappers had contacted the family of the ace musician on October 9, demanding N200 million as ransom. It is not certain what percentage of the ransom was paid.

The singer added, “They may have overestimated me that I am very rich. They collected money from me. I will not mention the amount, but it is colossal. That will not deter me from doing what I know how to do best.

“I did not know I will come back alive. I later knew I will not die there when they started asking for money. The ransom was collected on the high sea. They called the boat that brought the ransom money Freedom Boat. I was on an Evil Boat.

“After they brought the bags containing huge sums of money, the kidnappers checked them and that was how I came back.”