Mr 2kay robbery: Burna Boy finally submits self to police

Nigerian dancehall star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has finally turned himself in after being declared wanted by the Lagos State police command for two months.

The singer reported to the command headquarters in Ikeja at about 5 p.m. on Friday to state his side of the story as well as address the allegations of his involvement in a robbery attack on a fellow artiste, Mr 2kay.

He was subsequently arrested, interrogated and detained and is expected to be charged to court on Monday alongside four of members of the gang earlier arrested.

Speaking shortly after the interrogation, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said the state police command has zero tolerance for all forms of crime and would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable in any criminal offence perpetrated in the state.

The police chief said, “There would be no sacred cows. This command is poised to ensure that residents can feel safe wherever they are and carry out their businesses without fear or favour. Anyone therefore found to be involved in this case would be made to face the law to clear his or her name or face prosecution.”

The police in a statement sent to journalists did not say they were detaining the musician, an indication he was released after questioning.

The dancehall act was declared wanted by the Lagos police command in connection with the robbery attack on another popular musician, Mr. 2kay, at Eko hotel and Suites in October

Tunmise Omotore, the gang leader of the suspected robbers, had confessed how they disguised as room service personnel to rob Mr. 2kay at Eko Hotel and Suites. Omotore said they acted on the instruction of Burna Boy’s road manager, Joel Kantiock.