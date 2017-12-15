Seyi Shay Drops New Song Titled ‘BIA’

Related News

Nigerian music sensation, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known by her stage name, Seyi Shay, has wrapped up with an impressive single christened “BIA”.

The Lussh produced single is a fusion of Afro-pop and great elements of Salsa/Calypso music carefully assembled with drums, flutes and percussions.

The song which plays with your imaginations as you listen to the lyrics sees Seyi Shay put her music prowess full blast as she metaphorically refers to her body as food.

“BIA come nearer, leave Angelina, food is ready,” she said.

The song was mixed and mastered by Selebobo.

Seyi Shay has had quite an impressive music year with chart-topping singles to her credit including: “Yolo Yolo” produced by DJ Coublon, and “Weekend Vibes”, produced by Krisbeatz.

She also featured in an article published by The New York Times which focused on piracy in the Nigerian music industry.

The award-winning songstress also signed an ambassadorial deal with Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Gionee.

In 2011, she started work on her debut album “Seyi or Shay” which was eventually released in 2015.