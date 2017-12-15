Mr 2kay Robbery: At last, Burna Boy reacts, says he will reveal truth

Related News

Embattled Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has finally reacted to allegations that he was behind the robbery of his colleague, Mr. 2kay.

Mr 2Kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 22, during the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he also performed.

After a deafening silence which has lasted over two months, Burna Boy, via his Twitter page, says he will “reveal the truth” and face the allegations.

He wrote: “I’ve tried to remain silent because as you all know, plenty talk no dey full basket. But today we go use bucket pack am.

“Lies and politics have surrounded my name this past few weeks but today you will hear THE TRUTH & I will start from the truth behind the SHOW “Postponement.”

The Lagos state police invited singer Burna Boy in connection to the robbery.

Mr 2Kay also claimed that Burna Boy had apologised over the incident.

Mr 2Kay, in an interview with Linda Ikeji TV, said although Burna Boy called to deny that he was involved in the robbery, he said he had apologised.

He said Burna Boy told him on the phone that it was possible his road manager, Joel Kantiok, who was paraded by the police, had heard that he was upset with Mr 2Kay and decided to stage the robbery himself.

He also detailed how the two had a fallout, saying Burna Boy had always distanced himself from him.

Mr 2Kay also described the robbery as a traumatising experience.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy‘s concert previously scheduled for Sunday has been postponed “due to recent allegations” leveled against him.

A press statement released by the promoters of the concert on Friday, said Burna Boy and his management were working to clear his name.

The new date of the concert has not yet been announced, and will be “communicated in the near future.”