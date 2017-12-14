Kwam 1 speaks on daughter’s death

Related News

The popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, has confirmed the death of one of his daughters, Wasilat.

Wasilat died in Canada after a brief illness.

The deceased, said to be 34 years old, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday from complications arising from diabetes.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kwam 1 extolled the virtues of his late daughter while saying he accepts her death as the will of Allah.

He wrote: “17th July 1983 -12th December 2017, The two dates in history and shall never be forgotten ever in my life. The first, a date you came to this world and the later the day you departed.

“I give glory & thanks to God Almighty who gave you to me as a gift by you coming to this world for a purpose and through me. I have seen that severally while you were growing that I am privileged to be your father and also to the kind of a child that also double as my friend.

“About your sickness and all our efforts through medical means that was available to us to make you better failed us, neither did your prayer and that of mine and everybody that loves you never heeded by God, rather it is a direct word from God Almighty that Allah Subhanalahi Watahala wants you around him in his paradise and I totally submit to that and never question him God for doing that.

“You embraced God and his commandments, also with your knowledge of the Holy Quran is enough testimony to the fact that you truly served your God, whom you knew too well inside and outside. If you are able to look back right now this minute, you will see how people across the globe are all trying to comfort me and soften my heart with many beautiful words and verses from both Quran and Bible, the books that guide us to our creator then you will agree with me your death is well celebrated as one already in Aljanata.