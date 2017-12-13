Dino Melaye features in new Music video

Related News

The controversial senator, Dino Melaye, has ventured into the entertainment industry following his appearance in a new music video by Afro trap star, Kach, titled Dino.

The senator representing Kogi West has also made history as he becomes the first Nigerian serving lawmaker to be featured in a music video. As evident in the lyrics, the song was aptly named after the serving senator.

Kach, who released the first single of his Afro Trap Mixtape titled DINO, recently told PREMIUM TIMES that the lawmaker inspired the song.

He said, “The song was produced by HOD beats. It was coined from the senator Dino Melaye .In the song, I simply talk about his glam lifestyle that is why I quote “DINO” several times in the track, in reference to the lawmaker. This upbeat, club-ready tune is definitely set to get people dancing at the push of the play button. It was a no-brainer that I also had to feature Dino in the video, which was shot in Abuja. However, the song has no political undertone, as it is supposedly just a feel good song.”

Considering the images in the video, the video seems to have been filmed in the senator’s residence, as his fleet of exotic cars can be seen in the video.

The social-media loving senator has also posted a teaser of the video on his Instagram handle much to the delight of his followers. In the video, Dino can be seen alighting from a convertible car donning a t-shirt with ‘legend’ boldly inscribed on it.

When they see me all they say na DINO @dinomelaye legend 🙌🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by K A C H 🎤 (@kachofficial) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:58am PST

Not a stranger to controversy, shortly after the Senate committee on Ethics and Privileges cleared him in the certificate scandal in April, Dino, uploaded a video of himself singing ‘Ajekun Iya’. The song went viral on the Internet, with different versions posted on social media.

Dino’s love affair with entertainment dates back to 2013 when he trended online as a result of baby paternity mess with Yoruba actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe.

KACHDINO VIDEO LOADING A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Although Dino denied having anything to do with the popular actress at the time, the latter insisted that the lawmaker is the father of her daughter whom she named, Oluwajomiloju Dino-Melaye.