‎Wasiu Ayinde loses daughter Wasilat

and
Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1. [Photo credit: Encomium Magazine]
Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1. [Photo credit: Encomium Magazine]

The popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, has lost one of his daughters, Wasilat.

Wasilat Anifowose died in Canada after a brief illness.

The deceased, said to be 34 years old, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday from complications arising from diabetes.

Many of her old secondary school friends and mates have taken to the social media to express their condolences.

Wasilat was described as a gentle, peace loving person.

Kwa‎m 1’s manager, Esther, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES but declined further comments.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.