‎Wasiu Ayinde loses daughter Wasilat

The popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, has lost one of his daughters, Wasilat.

Wasilat Anifowose died in Canada after a brief illness.

The deceased, said to be 34 years old, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday from complications arising from diabetes.

Many of her old secondary school friends and mates have taken to the social media to express their condolences.

Wasilat was described as a gentle, peace loving person.

Kwa‎m 1’s manager, Esther, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES but declined further comments.