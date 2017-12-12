Lagos govt partners Olamide Live in Concert “OLIC4’’

Related News

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday assured Nigerians of a successful hosting of the annual Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC), saying it is line with its vision.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the concert now in its fourth edition will take place on December 17 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Adebimpe Akinsola, who represented Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the support was given because of the government’s belief in promoting tourism through entertainment.

“The concert falls within the vision of Lagos State Government to promote entertainment and using it to drive tourism in the state.

“At the inception of Ambode’s administration, he promised some cardinal economic drive to boost the state economy which is “T.H.E.S.E’’ Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Sports and Excellence.

“Olamide’s show falls within this and we are aware of the crowd that this show will attract to Lagos and maybe expecting more guests from all over the world next year.

“We have been supporting entertainment for some time now, people can see our intervention in supporting the Nollywood and others and now Olamide brought into the vision,’’ she said.

Akinsola said that part of the government’s initiative at supporting entertainment to boost the economy of the state also included Arts Theatres with four almost completed.

“Part of the government’s effort at supporting entertainment industry is the construction of six Arts Theatres across the state and I can assure you that four of it will be ready by the first quarter of next year.

“The arts theatres are evenly distributed in the state and there is no particular area left out in the distribution.

“We believe that the creative industry will provide the needed entertainment because they can provide the needed revenue to support the government.

“All plans is now concluded to have a hitch-free concert for everyone, they should only come and enjoy the show,’’ she said.

Olamide’s Manager, Alex Okeke, assured that the concert OLIC would live up to the expectations of the people.

“We promise to have a concert that will be forever in the minds of many. Lagos is number one in entertainment in Nigeria and Africa.

“Bringing OLIC to a more spacious place like Teslim is a good thing for us; it’s about taking it to another level,’’ she said.

Responding Olamide said that the concert, as it was always, would be organic, adding that he would give his best for the concert alongside his crew.

(NAN)