I have not had sex for about a year – Singer Orezi

Related News

Dancehall singer, Esegine Allen, aka Orezi, says he has not had sex in the past one year because of his relationship status.

The singer made this claim in an interview with Sunday Scoop. But the 31-year-old singer said it has not been easy staying away from women.

“I am not in a relationship at the moment because I have yet to meet a lady I like. I have been single for about a year now and I have not had sex with any woman since I am not dating anyone. But I must admit that it is not always easy to stay away from women because they compliment us.

“If you are not successful, women will not come after you. I am aware that I must get married someday, but I don’t know when because I must plan things well. No doubt, there is pressure from my father and mother, but I believe it will happen at the right time.

“In as much as we have promiscuous women in Nigeria, I believe we have the good ones too. But the truth is everyone cannot be good. Even in the Bible, we have good and bad people. In the church too, we have bad and good women,” he said.

The singer who once released a track he named after Rihanna, has not been one to shy away from the fact that he has a crush on the Barbadian singer.

“I love a girl that looks like Rihanna. She should be pretty and sexy. But what is more important to me is that she must have something upstairs. She must be intelligent and be a good conversationalist. I love someone I can easily get along with it, and who has a healthy sense of humour,” he said.

Orezi began his music career in early 2009. He rose to prominence with his song titled Rihanna in 2013.