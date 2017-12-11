Nigerian star, Timaya, bags Grammy nomination

Nigeria’s dancehall act Timaya has bagged a Grammy Nomination for his feature on Morgan Heritage’s “Avrakedabra” “Avrakedabra”.

Morgan Heritage is a reggae band formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artiste, Denroy Morgan. The band comprises Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan.

The singer featured alongside Ghanaian Afropop singer, Stonebwoy, Chubb Rock, Stylo G, Bunji Garlin, Dre Zion & Jaheil off Morgan Heritage’s new “Avrekedabra” album.

“Avrekedabra” was nominated for the Best Reggae Album award and will slug it out with “Chronology” by Chronixx, “Lost In Paradise” by Common Kings, “Wash House Ting” by J Boog and “Stony Hill” by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

If the album wins in its category at the 60th Grammy Awards come 28th of January, Timaya will be the first Nigerian-based act with a Grammy.

Wizkid and Kah-Lo failed to win at the Grammy Awards in 2016, but Nigeria did not totally lose out.
Cynthia Erivo, a singer and actress born in London to Nigerian immigrants, won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album for the cast recording of the musical The Color Purple in 2016.

The 60th edition of The Grammy Awards will air live from the Madison Square Gardens on January 28.

