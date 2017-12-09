Burna Boy has ‘apologised’ over my robbery incident- Mr 2Kay

Related News

Singer, Mr 2Kay has claimed that Burna Boy has apologised over his armed robbery experience at the Eko Hotel & Suites.

Mr 2Kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 22, during the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he also performed.

The Lagos State Police has since invited singer Burna Boy in connection to the robbery.

Mr 2Kay, in the interview, said although Burna Boy called to deny that he was involved in the robbery, he has also apologised.

He said Burna Boy told him on the phone that it’s possible his road manager, Joel Kantiok, who was paraded by the police had heard that he was upset with Mr 2Kay and decided to stage the robbery himself.

He also detailed how the two had a fallout, saying Burna Boy had always distanced himself from him.

Mr 2Kay, in an interview with LindaIkeji TV, also described the robbery as a traumatising experience.

He said he had moved on from it, saying “I’m back to make more money.