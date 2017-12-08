Olamide’s ‘Wo’, Davido’s ‘If’ top trending YouTube videos for 2017

Related News

Olamide’s ‘Wo’, Davido’s ‘If’, and Davido’s ‘Fall’ are the top trending YouTube videos of 2017. This is according to the YouTube Annual Rewind list made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

A look at the music videos most watched in Nigeria, shows how Nigerians have embraced indigenous music but not without a few foreign favorites.

Songs like Davido’s If and Fall and DJ Khaled’s Wild Thoughts with Rihanna and Im The One took top spot. Nigerian favourites, Come Closer by Wiz Kid featuring Drake, Wo by Olamide, and Nobody Ugly by P-Square all made the list.

YouTube says the top trending videos for 2017 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more. These lists reflect the amazing variety of content that YouTube audiences love, watch and listen to, day in and day out.

The top 10 videos (excluding those from major music labels) most viewed by Nigerians this year include comedy skits by Mark Angel, coming in 3rd and 8th position. The return of President Buhari from his medical trip to the United Kingdom and the Biafra protests are ranked in the 2nd and 4th position on the list.

Globally, the most watched video with 181,958,411 views was Thai love song As Long As We Will Become The Dust by Oyster Masked. The melody and beautiful meaning of the song makes it one of the performances that captured the world’s attention in 2017.

In the category of the most watched music video globally, Nigerians joined the rest of the world in their love for Latino music as Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee tops the category, followed by Ed Sheeran who dominated both the music and non-music video category.

Checkout the full list below:

2017 Top 10 trending videos (Nigeria)

1. Deaf And Dumb Emmanuella Vs Akin And Pawpaw – (Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2017)

2. Welcome Back President Buhari: See how the President Landed after Medical Trip in UK

3. Maths Teacher (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 118)

4. Biafra: Kanu I Want Binta To See This

5. NAIJ.com visits Evans the kidnapper’s house, how should he be punished?

6. Channels Television: Boko Haram Special Documentary

7. Wo – Olamide | Ikorodu Street Kids Dance (dream catchers dance)

8. Longer Throat (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 101)

9. President Is Back – Pete Edochie (African Nollywood Movies)

10. Akpos And Beaty 1 – (Nollywood Romantic Movies)

Top 10 Trending music videos (Nigeria)

1. Davido – If [Official Video]

2. Olamide – Wo!! [Official Video]

3. Davido – Fall

4. P-Square – Nobody Ugly [Official Video]

5. WizKid – Come Closer ft. Drake

6. Tekno – Yawa [Official Video]

7. Flavour – Most High (feat. Semah G. Weifur) [Official Video]

8. DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

9. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

10. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

Top 10 trending videos in (Global)

1. As Long As We Will Become The Dust – Oyster Masked | THE MASK SINGER 2

2. ED SHEERAN – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | – Dude Perfect

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017

5. Ed Sheeran – Carpool Karaoke

6. Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

7. “INAUGURATION DAY” – A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

8. History of the entire world, I guess

9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film

10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News

Top 10 Trending music videos (Global)

1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

3. J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente (Official Video)

4. Maluma – Felices los 4 (Official Video)

5. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like [Official Video]

6. Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

7. 05. El Amante – Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)

8. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

9. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

10. Enrique Iglesias – SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox