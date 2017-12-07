I survived four miscarriages before I had my twins – Paul Okoye’s wife

Related News

Anita, the wife of one half of the disbanded group, Psquare, Paul, has revealed that she survived four miscarriages before giving birth to twins in July.

The mother-of-three opened up on Instagram on Thursday and expressed gratitude to friends and family members who stood by her during the difficult times.

According to her, she was not expecting a set of twins after the miscarriages.

She wrote: “Who would have thought after 4 miscarriages, I’d be dancing and singing and dedicating TWINS to God almighty!! This God is too good o!!!

“God has really turned my mourning into dancing again and has lifted my sorrows. I am so grateful to God, my family and friends for standing by me through it all, for remembering me in their prayers, for every ounce of support…God bless every single one of you!!

See photos from the twins baby dedication which held over the weekend in Lagos below.

Photos by astral studios.